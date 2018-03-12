Menu
GUITAR HEROES: Blues brothers Phil Emmanuel and Mal Eastick together again at Sunday's Blues Brews & Barbecues.
Entertainment

Blues brothers team up with racecourse action

Lesley Apps
by
12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

MORE than 1500 people took advantage of the stellar weather at this year's Blues Brew & Barbecues Country Championships Race Day at Grafton yesterday.

With legendary guitarists Mal Eastick and Phil Emmanuel in charge of the blues element, the growing prestige of the race meeting itself attracts well-prepared fields as they contest spot in the Sydney final, now worth half a million dollars.

Chairman of NSW Country Racing Bob Pavitt said he was glad it was 20 degrees cooler this year and happy to see so many people here for both the music and the racing. "Not everyone here is a racegoer but they do enjoy both elements of the day.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
