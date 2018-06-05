Freddy says Cleary can be a legend

What now for QLD? Nathan Cleary in action during NSW Blues training at the SCG in Sydney. Pic Jenny Evans

FROM one great, to a future great.

NSW coach Brad Fittler has showered halfback Nathan Cleary with the ultimate praise on the eve of his Origin debut, declaring the rookie has all the makings of a NSW legend.

And Blues captain Boyd Cordner has reinforced Fittler's fearless view, saying Cleary boasted qualities that reminded him of Origin champions Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.

Cleary, 20, represents the dawn of a new era for NSW.

On Wednesday night at the MCG, alongside 10 other debutants, he becomes the youngest halfback in a decade to represent NSW.

Despite having played just 46 NRL games - and five matches this season - Fittler was asked at the MCG press conference, if Cleary could become a NSW great?

"Yeah, for sure,'' Fittler said, without hesitation.

"He's risen to every challenge so far.

"He had his first injury and he obviously works hard on his injuries as well because he's come back the best player on the field, both times.

"He's only 20 years old, let's not be calling him a great player yet.

"I'm just really keen for him to get out there and deal with 80,000 people on a ground he's never played on.

Cleary is the state’s youngest halfback in a decade.

"That's his next experience.''

Cordner had never met the Penrith playmaker until last Monday, on the Blues first day in camp.

He admits he's been stunned by the maturity and readiness of his young charge.

"I haven't had much to do with Nathan at all, it shocks you straight away with how mature he is,'' Cordner said.

"He knew the game-plan hands down, after day one.

"He shows all the qualities it takes to be a great Origin player like Cooper, Johnathan Thurston, Mitchell Pearce.

"He's tough, he's a competitor, he's excited, he's ready to go and he's prepared well also.''

Describing Cleary as 'cool', Fittler said the Blues were under no illusion as to how Queensland were going to treat his halfback on the biggest stage of his fledgling career.

Cleary will go head to head with Queensland at the MCG.

'The first (NRL) game he ever played, he made 41 tackles against Melbourne - and I don't think he missed one,'' Fittler said.

"But he knows that Josh McGuire and Papalii an all these blokes are just going to be tearing at him - he just knows it.''

QLD coach Kevin Walters quipped to Fittler that had been spying on the Maroons training sessions.

"I think we're going to work over every person in a Blues jersey,'' Walter said.

"I think he's (Cleary) a great choice for NSW, but he's on debut and we've got a couple guys on debut as well, so I'm sure Brad has a couple of same ideas for his players.''

