Klemmer in major doubt for rest of Origin

David Klemmer racks up the metres in Wednesday night's State of Origin opener.

NSW have copped a huge blow leading into game two with star prop David Klemmer suffering a fractured wrist.

He is set to miss between four and six weeks.

The Newcastle Herald is reporting Klemmer fractured his wrist and sustained ligament damage during the Blues' 18-14 loss to Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

The injury is set to sideline him for the final two games of the series.

It's also a huge blow for the Knights, who are hoping to contend for the finals this season on the back of Klemmer's performances up front.

"We are all shattered for him," Knights chief executive Phil Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.

"He has been simply outstanding for us this season and he showed his courage by playing with it without knowing on Wednesday night against the Maroons.

"From the club's point of view, it's extremely disappointing but it's a tough game and, unfortunately, these things happen."

Klemmer put in a typically mammoth performance for the Blues on Wednesday night, making 147m and 24 tackles in 52 minutes.

The 25-year-old is averaging 171m and 30 tackles for the Knights this season.

The Knights will play the Rabbitohs on Friday night, missing Klemmer and fellow Origin star Kalyn Ponga.