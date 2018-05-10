The Maroons try inspiring Fox’s Blues dream

Josh Addo-Carr is set to make his Origin debut this year.

Josh Addo-Carr is set to make his Origin debut this year.

JOSH Addo-Carr's first memory of State of Origin football is Billy Slater's famous chip and chase try in the 2004 series.

It may seem like an odd moment for a NSW fan to hold on to, but it is that kind of electricity the Melbourne winger wants to bring to the Origin arena if selected this year.

And he wants to do it alongside Broncos sensation James Roberts.

The two stars will look to light up Suncorp Stadium in Saturday's double header as they press their Origin claims.

Josh Addo-Carr is set to make his Origin debut this year.

They have emerged as major contenders to win a spot in new coach Brad Fittler's Blues backline and while they have never played together before, Addo-Carr - who will star in the first match of the double header against the Titans - says it's something he hopes can happen this year.

"I've never actually played a game with him but we used to go to school together," he said of Roberts.

"We spent a bit of time together and we're really good mates. He's playing really good football and deserves all the success he gets.

"It would be good (to play together). Our best attribute is our speed, so I think we would be pretty dangerous playing together.

"I loved watching Origin back in the day and it's fantastic my name is getting tossed around ... Hopefully the opportunity comes up.

Billy Slater swerved infield before chipping back over the head Anthony Minichiello....

... Slater then regathered to score one of the great Origin tries. Picture: Brett Costello

"My first memory is Billy Slater's chip and chase. If I think about Origin, that's the first thing I think about."

Roberts, who went to Matraville Sports High School with Addo-Carr, will play after the Storm and Titans clash when the Broncos take on the Sea Eagles on Saturday night.

He has earned a number of endorsements for his Origin debut from Broncos teammates and coach Wayne Bennett, while Blues selection adviser Greg Alexander has also confirmed he is in the mix.

Roberts and Addo-Carr would add an explosive element to the Blues backline, which could provide plenty of headaches for the Maroons.

James Roberts and Josh Addo-Carr go head-to-head in round seven.

And while Addo-Carr was more reluctant to talk up his chances of selection, he said Roberts could bring the excitement NSW needed.

"Jimmy the Jet, he creates something out of nothing," Addo-Carr said.

"He's been playing good football all year. He's fast as. I think he'd be a good asset to the team for the Origin side.

"Hopefully we both get picked, but we have to play consistent football for both our sides."

LIVE stream every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. Get your free 2-week Foxtel Now trial & start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >