Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues in action in Cape Town.
Sport

Sonny Bill out 6-8 weeks with broken wrist

by Sam Worthington
24th Mar 2018 7:13 PM

ALL Blacks and Blues star Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks after he broke his wrist in the 37-20 Super Rugby loss to the Stormers last week.

The two time World Cup winner posted a photograph on his Twitter page on Saturday with his left forearm and hand encased in a plaster cast.

 

The Blues told local media Williams would be out for between six and eight weeks.

The 32-year-old could return in time for the clash against the defending champion Crusaders on May 19, two weeks before the All Blacks play their first match in their three Test series against France in Auckland.

The Blues, who have a bye this week, play South Africa's Sharks next Saturday at Eden Park.

