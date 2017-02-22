Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

BLUESFEST'S lineup has gotten an exciting new addition in the form of Neil Finn and his band.

Finn, along with his bands Split Enz and Crowded House are responsible for some of Australia's most beloved songs including 'Don't Dream It's Over', 'I Got You', 'Something So Strong', 'Better Be Home Soon', 'Weather With You' and 'Four Seasons in One Day'.

They join the lineup for the Monday of the festival.

In addition, Vintage Trouble, who blew away Australian audiences with their blistering shows at the festival in 2016, will be back to rock the festival in 2017 as well.

Nic Cester, front man of one of Australia's most successful rock outfits, Jet, also joins this year's Bluesfest line up, along with Playing For Change, who have found a true affinity with Bluesfest audiences over the past four years they have played at the festival.

This year Playing for Change are bringing two very special artists to play alongside them - Ellis Hall and Vasti Jackson.

Bluesfest is also proud to welcome REMI to the festival stage for the first time in 2017, and welcome back The Wilson Pickers and Round Mountain Girls.

The Australian Ukulele Show will take Bluesfest audiences on a wonderful musical journey acknowledging its people, events, and music of the great southern land.

Winners of last year's Bluesfest busking comp IVY have also been added to the line-up for 2017.

All these artists join other notable musicians including Santana, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band, Patti Smith, Mary J. Blige and The Lumineers on what is one of Australia's most eclectic festival line ups.

Bluesfest attendees will enjoy five days of music at the beautiful Tyagarah Tea Tree farm, just outside Byron Bay over Easter from April 13 - 17 2017.

For more information, visit www.bluesfest.com.au.