20/04/2019. Vintage Trouble performing at Bluesfest, Byron Bay. Jane Dempster/The Australian.
Bluesfest boss reveals future of music festival

JASMINE BURKE
19th Mar 2020 4:03 PM
BLUESFEST Byron Bay will go ahead in 2021, Festival Director Peter Noble OAM has confirmed.

Festival organisers announced this week the 2020 festival was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns and implementations from the government.

They said they are in "discussions with all the agents representing the artists who were due to play this Easter on what has been our greatest bill ever".

"We will find a way to continue and present in 2021," Mr Noble said.

"I am a veteran, having been in this incredible industry since the 60s.

"I have never experienced such a dire situation.

"As a premier event we need to present another Bluesfest not only for ourselves but also for the entire entertainment industry to see that there will be a brighter day, and that as an industry we will come back from this.

"We are humbled by the incredible response we have received by the outpouring of love from our ticket-holders, music industry and importantly from our local community.

Who will be playing in 2021 is not confirmed but interest has been expressed from musicians who were set to play this year.

"Whilst we currently don't know 'who' all our headliners will be in 2021, we have received feedback from over 30 artists off this year's bill confirming they are ready to reschedule for 2021.

"Their level of support and goodwill is inspiring and I foresee a great event to come.

"2021 will be the year for everyone who cares about the arts, music and the entire entertainment industry that we all love, to come out and show their support for each other.

"We call on our industry, the musicians, the agents and the managers to get in touch with us and help us show the solidarity of strength that we have as a combined force.

"Since the ban was announced last Sunday we have gone from having a deep case of the blues to presenting the blues for you again in 2021. This much we know.

"Time is a healer and one day this will be behind us. It has not been easy and we are still in what is a lengthy process working out the details. Representatives from our insurance companies have advised that our claim is being processed and ticket refunds or the option to roll over to Bluesfest 2021 will be available soon.

"We will constantly keep our patrons updated in this area and thank them all again for the patience they have shown."

Lismore Northern Star

