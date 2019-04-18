Bluesfest to celebrate 30 years of big names

IDOL: Legendary rocker Iggy Pop is one of the international drawcards at this year's Bluesfest. The festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2019, kicks off today.

CELEBRATING 30 years of live music from around the world this year, the Byron Bay Bluesfest kicks off today at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm just north of the famous coastal town.

Australia's premier contemporary blues and roots music festival, Bluesfest will present more than 200 performances with various stages over five 12-hour days.

It has a tradition of presenting the biggest names in music to Australian audiences each year, with legendary artists including Bob Dylan, James Brown, BB King and Robert Plant.

This year's stellar bill includes Jack Johnson, Iggy Pop, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, Paul Kelly, The Saboteurs, Hozier, Norah Jones, Tash Sultana, Colin Hay, Ocean Alley, Arlo Guthrie, David Gray, Ray LaMontagne, Mavis Staples, Keb Mo, Snarky Puppy, Flogging Molly, Julia Stone, Baker Boy, Allen Stone and Kasey Chambers.

From a modest crowd of 6000 when it began in 1990, Bluesfest now attracts an audience of more than 100,000.

It provides camping for up to 6000 people, five licensed bars and more than 100 food and market stalls, undercover food courts, beer gardens, and children's entertainment.

It is regarded as the foremost destination festival in Australia and renowned for being a safe, fun, family-friendly event.

Tickets and the full program are available from the Bluesfest website.