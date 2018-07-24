Menu
In May, Gulaptis met with Ulmarra residents when he announced changes to the speed zones.
Blunt email sparks action for Ulmarra

24th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
JOHN Leask's email accusing Roads and Maritime Services of criminal negligence has ruffled the feathers of its recipients.

In a bid to put the spotlight on the inaction of RMS on improving road safety through Ulmarra village, Mr Leask piloted an email campaign aimed at RMS representatives, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey, among other government delegates.

Mr Gulaptis said he had made contact on Monday with Mr Leask and Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown to discuss the options and proposals that the RMS had presented, with the intention of moving to a resolution.

"I've been working with Ryan for a while about this. He's been very good about this whole situation," Mr Gulaptis said.

"His family have gone through enough tragedy and disaster and we need to support them as much as we can."

Mr Gulaptis said an official announcement about the latest plans for Ulmarra was imminent, but did reveal there was an option to relocate the Brown family.

"Some discussion is currently taking place between RMS and Ryan Brown about moving his family into rental accommodation whilst other measures are put in place, including things like a temporary barrier around Ryan's house with a view to looking at a permanent structure," he said.

Mr Gulaptis added that he had multiple discussions with Ms Pavey prior to Mr Leask's email.

"I spoke to the Minister on Friday and through the week about the need for a speed camera and she agreed," he said.

"Everybody's got their fingers crossed that we don't have another incident and that everything will be okay when the bypass happens, but you can't just ignore it and think that an accident won't happen for another 12 months," he said.

"We simply can't risk someone's safety in that interim period."

Grafton Daily Examiner

