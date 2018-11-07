Camillo with energy to burn ahead of race

PREPARED: Stablehand Harry Hinks with Camillo who will run in the 1200m Grafton Gas & Plumbing Benchmark 58 Handicap for the Jacaranda Cup Day.

BMK 58 HCP: Former David Kelly horse Camillo will make a return to the track under a different trainer in the 1200m Grafton Gas & Plumbing Benchmark 58 Handicap, to wrap up Kensei Race Day.

The five-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding knows the Grafton track well and has been out of the placings only once in five starts on Grafton soil.

He has been in the paddock since May and last month had his first barrier trial since the spell.

Trainer Alan Ryan said Camillo trialled well and he was happy with his second place.

Ryan said Matthew McGuren was chosen as the jockey for Camillo because of the jockey's long association with the horse.

"He's been a lead rider for three-four years in the area and a good family friend which is why I use Matty whenever I can," he said.

Ryan said chances in today's race would depend on many factors.

"He has a big weight and depending on how hot it is. (There's) alot of variables in it," he said.

Camillo has been saddled with 60.5kg and Ryan said the weight first up was a big ask but Camillo was a big, strong horse that could carry weight well.

"Obviously (he's) got ability - nine starts, two wins," he said.

Camillo will run out of barrier eight and Ryan said a barrier inside would have been better.

He said close to race time Camillo could be "quite aggressive" in the tie-ups and had nervous energy but staff tried to keep the horse as calm as possible.