BMX club reeling after track damage

ON THURSDAY night, Clarence Valley BMX Club president Marnie Brighton received a phone call that brought her to tears.

Not for the first time, scooter riders had dragged poles across their track, tearing up their surface and making the track almost unrideable.

"It's very disheartening to hear that there was damage done to our track because it's a lot of volunteered hard work that goes into our track," Ms Brighton said.

"It's not only for our riders but the general public to come and use. The council have wanted to fence it off but we've refused because we wanted to have the facility available for the public to come and use and when people come and destroy it, it's just very sad."

GUTTED: Clarence Valley BMX Club president Marnie Brighton inspects the damage done to a section of their track. Jarrard Potter

Ms Brighton, who rides herself along with her two young sons, said she hoped to get more community awareness of the damage that's been done to the track.

"As a rider it's pretty sad," she said.

"Three of our straights are pretty much unrideable. It means we're unable to train, and we've got nationals coming up in March next year in Western Australia and a few of us are heading up to Nerang nationals which is a weekend event so we were going to run training through the holidays which is looking dull at the moment. We need the time and the manpower and it's coming up to Christmas so it's going to be hard to find the time to get it done and get it prepared."

Anyone with information can contact Grafton Police through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.