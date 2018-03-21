BMX club to leap ahead after grant

Member for Clarence gathers with members of the Clarence Valley BMX Club with a grant presented for $138,000 to upgrade facilities and resurface the track.

Member for Clarence gathers with members of the Clarence Valley BMX Club with a grant presented for $138,000 to upgrade facilities and resurface the track. Adam Hourigan

TO SAY the volunteer members of the Clarence Valley BMX Club are proud of their track is a mild understatement.

Built from mounds of dirt into a polymer based track over the past few years, it is a testament to the club's hard work, with national and international results following on.

So it was only fitting that when Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis came to visit on Tuesday with $139,000 to improve the club's facilities and relay the track with a state-of-the-art "SIC Surface", they livestreamed the announcement to their president and competitors across the country in Western Australia at the national championships.

"It means a lot to all of us," secretary Taya Wear said.

"Our president Marnie (Brighton) actually cried when she heard we had the grant."

The refurbishment will include demolishing the current dilapidated toilet block and replacing it with a modern facility, including disabled access, shower facilities and a larger storage room.

The current track surface is a 4-layer polymer mix of glue and dirt, but will be replaced by the new "Sic Surface", which is a weatherproof and hard wearing poly aggregate coating for the track.

"A few years ago it was all just loose dirt, and people came out with their four-wheel-drives and rolled out the track each week," Ms Wear said.

"We've had the new polymer surface for 18 months, but you can already see some signs of wear in it.

"The new surface will last longer, and also allow us to host bigger events here."

Ms Wear said the plan was to host the NSW BMX state titles at the revitalised track, with more than 1000 competitors attending over two, two-day events.

"We've hosted a state round before, but to get the titles, we need to get the track up to standard, and this will allow us to do that," she said.

Mr Gulaptis said the project will benefit local racers and recreational users as well as visitors to the club for state and national level competitions.

The initiative would be funded through the ClubGrants infrastructure grant which is redistributes pokie tax revenue for worthy community projects.