BMX Cougars bring home haul of plates from State titles

Clarence Valley BMX Cougars at the BMX NSW State Championships in Castle Hill on the October long weekend.

BMX: When it comes to how Clarence Valley BMX Club president Marnie Brighton is feeling, proud is definitely an understatement.

The club leader was front and centre at the Castle Hill BMX track as the club brought home 18 individual playtes from the BMX NSW State Championships.

Brighton led the way for the club with a personal haul of two number one plates (first place) in the 30-34 years womens divisions.

Fellow first place getters included Glen Swain in the 30+ masters division, Tahlia Marsh in the 17-24 years cruiser class and Taleha Robertson in the 14-years girls.

"To be a small club and get almost 20 plates at the State championships is amazing,” Brighton said. "We don't have a club coach, we just train together and support each other and push each other to our limits.

"We don't compete against each other in this club, we all support each other and that is the key to success.”

The in-club support was no more evident than when the Cougars took out the loudest club award at the championships.

"We have been aiming for that award for six years now, we finally got it, and it was very awesome to ring that bell,” Brighton said.

"We weren't the biggest club at the State championships by any stretch, but we are one of the most passionate. It was awesome to see the smiles on the kids faces after they won the award.”

Brighton said her pride extended not only to the people who brought home plates from the championships, but also to the riders who didn't quite achieve their goals.

"I know we had one member who was geared up and ready toi go, but then crashed out in his first heat and couldn't take to the track again over the weekend,” she said.

"There were some really great highs, but also some really tough lows, that is BMX and it is about how we roll through those waves.

"It is a very humbling feeling being a president of a tiny country club that punches well and truly above its weight at the State championships.”

Brighton made special mention of club member Kelly Brown who finished with a second and third place behind the president in the 30-34 years women's events.

"Even though I finished in that number one position, I think I was more excited to see her achieve her goals,” Brighton said.

"It is just great that she has gotten that reward for all the ahrd yards she has put in this year.”

It was a successful state championships for the club's future BMX superstar Marsh, who along with her 17-24 years cruiser win also finished sixth in the Superclass Women.

It was a major step up for the 15-year-old Marsh, who took finished two seconds behind winner, and former national champion, Leanna Curtis.

CVBMX PLATE WINNERS

(in alphabetical order)

Sharnii Bosbach - 6N 17-24 women

Marnie Brighton - 1N 30-34 Cruiser, 1N 30-34 women

Kelly Brown - 2N 30-34 Cruiser, 3N 30-34 women

Stacey Brown - 2N 17-24 Cruiser, 2N 17-24 women

Britney Cole - 6N 17-24 Cruiser

Tahlia Marsh - 1N 17-24 Cruiser, 2N 15 girls, 6N Superclass Women

Ben McDonald - 5N 44-49 men

Breanna Robertson - 6N 11-12 Cruiser, 4N 11 girls

Taleha Robertson - 3N -13-14 Cruiser, 1N 14 girls

Glen Swain - 3N 17-24 Cruiser, 5N 30-34 men, 1N 30+ Masters