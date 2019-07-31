BMX star adds another award to his growing laurels

UP AND AWAY: Grafton BMX rider Glen Swain competing during Stage 3 of the 2019 BMXA BAD BOY National Series in Ipswich.

SPORTS AWARDS: The elder statesman of the Clarence Valley BMX Club Glen Swain's resurgence has earned him the Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month for July.

Swain, who earlier this year won a national cruiser title in the 30-34 years age group, is on his way back from the UCI BMX World Championships in Belgium, where he made quarter-finals in his favourite cruiser event.

Clarence Valley club president Marnie Brighton said Swain's results since coming to the club two years ago have been phenomenal.

"Around the club he's known as the Swain Train, because he's always the leading carriage,” she said.

"He arrived here from the Northern Territory and came to us saying he wanted to ride.”

Brighton said his input into the club in that time has been outstanding.

"You couldn't want a better role model for the younger riders,” she said. "He's had fantastic results as a competitor, he's a director of the club and if there's anything around that needs doing, he'll be there.”

She said he forged a good bond with leading young rider Tahlia Marsh, who won a bronze medal at the world championships.

"Swainy's like a brother to her,” Brighton said. "She always had her brothers around her when she was coming up, but they've grown up.

"Glen's taken on that big brother role for her. When she goes to these big events, he's there for her and has got her back.”

Fellow club member Kai McGregor also competed at the world titles.