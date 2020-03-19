Boardroom could hand out 2019-20 cricket titles

South celebrate a wicket during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between South Services and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

CRICKET: South Services first grade cricket team could this morning find itself the 2019-20 premier league champion.

Following an email on late Tuesday from Cricket NSW recommending the cancellation of all cricket competitions in the state, CRCA president Tim Kinnane called an emergency meeting for late yesterday to discuss what the association might do.

The president of the Clarence River Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association, Bruce Baxter said the email from Cricket NSW strongly recommended cancellation.

Baxter said in this circumstance the constitution would award the major premiership to South Services because they were the first team into the grand final.

Souths finished five points behind GI Tucabia Copmanhurst in the minor premiership, but this had no bearing on who was awarded the major title in the case of a washed out grand final or other form of cancellation, he said.

The meeting was scheduled for late yesterday afternoon and the result was not available before the newspaper's deadline.

South Services stalwart Tom Kroehnert said it would be the club first premier league title this century.

"I don't think Southies have won a premiership since the late 1990s," he said.

"Since I've been with the club we've been in three grand finals and lost all of them" he said.

Baxter, who was a long-serving club president with Souths during his playing days, said the club's last premiership was in 1997-98.

"We had a good run when Newcastle player Mark Curry was playing with the club," he said.

"We won a premiership in 1996-97 with him and his influence rubbed off on a few of the younger players and we won another one the next season."

Baxter said while it would be disappointing if there was no grand final to decide the premiership, Souths would be worthy winners.

"Towards the end of the season they've been playing good cricket," he said.

"Their bowlers have been on top and while their batting was not going quite so well, they have been bowling teams out for very gettable scores."

Baxter said the Clarence River Junior Cricket Association made a decision to cancel its season on Tuesday.

He said the semi-finals were due to be played this weekend, but prizes and titles would still be awarded based on results of the competition rounds played during the season.