Boat access closure as upgrade ramps up

The Wooli Boat Ramp will receive an upgrade doubling its size and improving facilities

Boaters will need to find another spot to launch into the Wooli River as the Wooli boat ramp will be completely closed to the public while work is undertaken to upgrade the facility.

The work being undertaken by Clarence Valley Council over the next month will lead to a range of improvements according to its notice.

The works will replace the existing single lane boat ramp with a two lane ramp and construction of a rigging bay beside the ramp on the southern end of the carpark.

It will also improve traffic management with new signage and an improved wash down area including drainage works which will prevent erosion.

Council say the work will help improve safety at the area, provide better facilities as well as better access to the river.

The work was slated to start this week, with the new ramp scheduled to be finished by March 12.