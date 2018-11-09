Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Sapphire Beach after a reported boat capsizing this morning.
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Sapphire Beach after a reported boat capsizing this morning. Contributed
News

Boat capsizes, fears held for those onboard

9th Nov 2018 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM

UPDATE: NSW Ambulance Paramedics are responding to reports of a boat capsize at Sapphire Beach, north of Coffs Harbour.

Three ambulance crews, including the Westpac Rescue, are on scene.

A MAN HAS DIED AFTER A BOAT CAPSIZED OFF COFFS HARBOUR

BREAKING: A BOAT has reportedly capsized off the Coffs Coast, a short time ago.

Emergency Services are on scene at Sapphire Beach off Campbells Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to the location.

A landing site was being prepared for a 12.10pm arrival. 

More details to follow.

boat capsize coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks sapphire beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    premium_icon 'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    Crime Machete-wielding man threatens to kill police during 90-min siege in Grafton

    WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

    WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

    Whats On Here's a list of what's on in the Valley

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Grafton Primary School Student in top 1%

    Grafton Primary School Student in top 1%

    News George Holmes came 81st out of 18,847 school students in NSW

    • 9th Nov 2018 1:16 PM

    Local Partners