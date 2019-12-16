Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
News

Boat found in missing mum, son mystery

16th Dec 2019 6:20 AM

An empty boat has been found five days after a Melbourne mother and son set out on a trip that was expected to last only two days.

Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau were last seen at 7am on Wednesday at Olivers Hill boat ramp in Frankston.

Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.

They told family they were going on a trip for a couple of days, police said. It's believed their boat was found submerged by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Ricketts Point on Sunday and police are towing it to Black Rock where it will be examined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they were continuing to search for the missing mother and son.

"Water Police are towing the boat to Black Rock where it will be examined."

Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.
Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.

More Stories

Show More
boat editors picks missing mother mystery son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

        premium_icon REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

        Health Take a look at the plans for Grafton’s new health facility, the hospital ambulatory care centre

        Tribute to the ‘cheeky’ Mayor of Wooli

        premium_icon Tribute to the ‘cheeky’ Mayor of Wooli

        People and Places Evelyn Gane. the face and voice for her Wooli community that she retired to has...

        HELLISH HARWOOD: Young seamers unleash on Rebels

        premium_icon HELLISH HARWOOD: Young seamers unleash on Rebels

        Cricket Harwood were flying high thanks to a huge performance from one young bowler.

        Tuc-Cop tear through Westlawn East as South stay on top

        premium_icon Tuc-Cop tear through Westlawn East as South stay on top

        Cricket Tuc-Cop cruised to victory after a woeful display from the joint side.