Boat, helicopter needed for remote medical emergency

AMBULANCE officers needed to use a boat to reach an unconscious woman on a remote island near Iluka this morning.

They were called to reports of a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from a serious medical condition at Esk Island, five kilometres west of Iluka.

>>> RELATED: Iluka ambulance site ready to go

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called at around 7am this morning to transport the woman, and the chopper was forced to land on an adjacent property.

A spokesman for the rescue helicopter said that due to the serious nature of the woman's condition she would be stabilised and placed on life support by the Critical Care Medical Team.

She was then flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The rescue chopper was called twice over the last three days to the Clarence Valley, with a man who sustained head injuries in a forklift accident.

On Friday afternoon, a 21-year-old who had sustained serious lacerations to his head after the blade of the angle grinder he was using exploded.

He was also taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.