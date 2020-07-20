Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boat, helicopter needed for remote medical emergency

Adam Hourigan
20th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMBULANCE officers needed to use a boat to reach an unconscious woman on a remote island near Iluka this morning.

They were called to reports of a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from a serious medical condition at Esk Island, five kilometres west of Iluka.

>>> RELATED: Iluka ambulance site ready to go

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called at around 7am this morning to transport the woman, and the chopper was forced to land on an adjacent property.

A spokesman for the rescue helicopter said that due to the serious nature of the woman's condition she would be stabilised and placed on life support by the Critical Care Medical Team.

She was then flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The rescue chopper was called twice over the last three days to the Clarence Valley, with a man who sustained head injuries in a forklift accident.

On Friday afternoon, a 21-year-old who had sustained serious lacerations to his head after the blade of the angle grinder he was using exploded.

He was also taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

ambulance nsw coastal views emergency westpac life save rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Horror 24 hours on NSW roads

    Horror 24 hours on NSW roads
    • 20th Jul 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIFE AFTER JAIL: Mixed fortunes for former staff

        premium_icon LIFE AFTER JAIL: Mixed fortunes for former staff

        News Only a small percentage of Grafton Correctional Centre staff scored jobs at the new Clarence facility at Lavadia.

        Man jailed for selling illegal gun to ice dealers

        premium_icon Man jailed for selling illegal gun to ice dealers

        Crime One of the men asked if there were "any bang bangs out your ways"

        IN COURT: 60 people appearing in criminal court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 60 people appearing in criminal court today

        Crime Here's your list of everyone appearing in criminal court today

        Daily Catch-up: July 20, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 20, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!