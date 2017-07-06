Boat licences have entered the digital age

UP WITH THE TIMES: RMS has now launched digital boat licences.

THE days of physical boat licences are numbered following the rollout of digital boat licences and vessel registrations across the state.

Boaters are now able to download a digital boat driving licence, following on from the availability of recreational fishing fee's becoming digitally available in November last year.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the move to a digital platform not only makes it easier for boaters, but also helps authorities make the waterways safer.

"Digital licences can be accessed or renewed within minutes not days which is great news for boating enthusiasts,” Ms Pavey said.

"Tide times, lifejackets, fuel, fishing tackle, there's a lot to keep in mind when heading out on the water. Soon there will be one less item you will need to remember and as long as you have your phone you'll have your licence.”

The only exception is for personal watercraft licence holders who need to carry physical licences when out on a jet ski, as photo identification is required.

Users who choose to carry only a digital licence must ensure their device remains charged and accessible, whilst digital licences can be accessed on another smartphone or tablet by securely signing into the Service NSW app when in mobile reception.

Boat licensing and renewals are now available under 'My Licences' in the Service NSW app.

For more information visit a Service NSW Centre or go to www.service.nsw.gov.au.