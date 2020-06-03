Boat sinks at Yamba ramp

Firefighters from two stations cleaned up a fuel spill from a small boat sinking at Hickey Island boat ramp on Monday.

FIREFIGHTERS from two stations were called to a Hazmat incident near the Hickey Island boat ramp on Monday.

When they arrived, they found that a five-metre runabout boat had sunk on the western side of the pontoon.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Yamba Fire Rescue 510 crew placed containment booms to help with leaking fuel from the boat.

The Hazmat 306 tanker from Grafton arrived to also assist with more containment, also using absorbent blankets to help clean up the spill.

The owner of the boat arrived shortly after to organise salvage of the boat, and the two crews made the scene safe before handing it back to the owner.