Boaters reminded not to have a beer and steer

SKIPPERS are warned not to drink while operating a vessel, to wear lifejackets, and to check their equipment before every launch, ahead of a state-wide operation staring this weekend.

Roads and Maritime Services Acting Executive Director NSW Maritime Roger Weeks said Operation Safer Water will continue until sundown on Sunday, January 20.

"All available Roads and Maritime Services Boating Safety Officers will be on waterways, rivers, and dams across the state from this Saturday, reminding skippers of their responsibilities when operating a vessel,” Mr Weeks said. "'You're the skipper, you're responsible' is the message we are sending to vessel operators throughout the operation.

"This safety and compliance operation is about making sure everyone can enjoy themselves on our waterways without fearing for their personal safety. Our primary focus during the operation will be to ensure skippers and their passengers are wearing or have easy access to life jackets which are maintained and serviced regularly.” Mr Weeks said throughout the operation, Boating Education Officers and Boating Safety Officers will be educating skippers and passengers on the dangers of drinking before operating a vessel.

"You wouldn't drink and drive, so don't have a beer and steer. It's that simple”, Mr Weeks said.

"The blood alcohol limit is the same on the water as it is on land - 0.05.”