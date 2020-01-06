Bob Brown postpones Central Queensland visit … for now

Bob Brown, speaks at a press conference during the Clermont Anti Adani Convoy, at the show grounds in Clermont, on Sunday April 28th, 2019 (Image AAP/Steve Pohlner)

Former Greens leader and environmentalist Bob Brown has postponed a new protest against Adani's Carmichael coal mine after Prime Minister Scott Morrison postponed his official trip to India.

Prime Minister Morrison was due to travel to India for a five-day trip starting January 13.

However, on Friday Mr Morrison told press he is "inclined not to proceed" with the visit due to the current bushfire crisis.

Dr Brown had planned to go to the Carmichael site during the PM's India trip.

Although the trip has been postponed for now, he said he still has eyes set on returning to Central Queensland.

"We will reschedule for the Morrison flight to India in the coming months when the PM will be catching up with Adani and Indian PM Modi," Dr Brown said.

"Our country is now a sad global showcase of climate duplicity: PM Morrison accepts the human cause of global heating while maintaining that burning more coal is good for us. He should go."

Dr Brown led a Stop Adani Convoy of protesters into Central Queensland in 2019 which was met by opposition from coal industry supporters during its final stop in Clermont, the closest town to the proposed mine site.