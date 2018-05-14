Bob Dylan announces Australian tour

Bob Dylan is set to kick off an Australian tour in August.

Bob Dylan is set to kick off an Australian tour in August. Chris Pizzello

MUSIC legend Bob Dylan is returning to Australia for a series of concerts across the country, starting in August.

The Nobel prize winner last performed in Australia in 2014 when he spent a month playing at sold-out gigs.

Dylan, who will turn 77 on May 24, will begin his latest Aussie tour in Perth on August 8 before performances in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle and Brisbane.

Bob Dylan played to an enormous crowd at the Mojo Tent who were spilling out the sides and dancing on the top of dustbins, enjoying the music provided at the 22nd Annual Bluesfest in Byron Bay in 2011. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

He will then head to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

Dylan released his 38th studio album, Triplicate, in 2017. However, fans can expect to experience music spanning across the music icon's career.

He has sold more than 100 million records globally and has released more than 50 albums. Dylan has also been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the shows in Australia will go on sale on May 23 at 9am.

In April last year, he ended months of uncertainty when he accepted the 2016 Nobel prize in literature, becoming the first songwriter to do so.

He was also awarded the Presidential medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2012.