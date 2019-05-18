Bob Hawke's charisma worked its magic in the Clarence

ROCK STAR RECEPTION: ALP staffer David Bancroft, Page MP Harry Woods, Hazel Hawke, Sandra Woods, Bob Hawke, Linda Brown and Annette Lamont at the Grafton Race Course in August 1990.

THE Bob Hawke charisma worked just as well in the Clarence Valley as anywhere else in Australia, says a former ALP staffer who saw it close up.

Mr Hawke, who died on Thursday aged 89, was an ALP Prime Minister of Australia from 1983-91, who rose to prominence as a union advocate and leader in the 1960s and 70s.

In 1990 when he was Member for Page, Harry Woods' media officer David Bancroft said, people in Grafton mobbed Mr Hawke like a rock star as he walked the city's streets. Mr Bancroft said Mr Hawke came to open Mr Woods' electorate office.

"You never saw anything like it,” he said. "By the time we got to Harry's office, he had to stand on a milk crate and there was a huge crowd milling about him.

"Everyone wanted to see him and talk to him. And he wanted to talk to them.”

Mr Bancroft said the street walk was not on Mr Hawke's security detail's agenda.

"They didn't want him to get out of the car, but he just said, 'no, we're doing a street walk',” Mr Bancroft said.

"When we walked past the PO in Victoria St, Bob said 'I know this place, I stayed here back in the 70s when I came here with the ACTU,” he said.

"He just went straight inside. It was too early to open and there were only the cleaners about, but Hawkie started talking to them and they came from all over the building to meet him.

"They couldn't get enough of him. We had to drag him out. He wanted to stay there swapping stories with them.”

Mr Bancroft said the former PM, who was a keen punter, enjoyed a day at the Grafton Race Track during his visit.

"He was a keen punter and I was his runner, taking bets down to the bookies,” he said.

"I don't think he backed a winner all day, but he certainly was a keen punter.”