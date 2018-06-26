Menu
Bob Katter visiting Mackay. Tony Martin
Katter blast: Farmers treated like cattle

by Michael Madigan
26th Jun 2018 10:21 AM
AUSTRALIAN primary producers have been treated like cattle according to Federal MP Bob Katter who says the bush has been "yarded by the government, butchered by the banks.''

Speaking outside the Banking Royal Commission in Brisbane Mr Katter, representing the far northern seat of Kennedy, said he was worried the Royal Commission was nothing more than a face-saving exercise.

"Don't let anyone have any illusions, what happened in agricultural Australia was that we were yarded by the government and then we were butchered by the banks,'' Mr Katter said.

"We are desperately worried that all we are seeing is a government face-saving farce before an election.''

The Queensland hearings of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry are continuing today in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The week-long hearing is examining farming finance, insurance issues related to disasters and finance in indigenous communities.

The inquiry has been told Queensland has a high number of beef producers suffering financial stress bringing them into conflict with banks.

