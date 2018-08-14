BOBCAT BARRAGE: Green Machine powers through depleted United

WHITEWASH: Maclean Bobcats star Daley Durrant shows off his skills during the side's mauling of Grafton United. INSET: Riley Bender could face time on the sidelines after striking an opponent.

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis was caught in two minds after his side inflicted the worst punishment of the season on local rivals Grafton United.

On one hand, Mavridis was stoked to see his side work hard to score a landslide of goals in the 15-0 victory, but on the other he was disappointed at the sad state of affairs for United.

"It was hard to watch at times, they are in all sorts of trouble,” he said.

United, who were missing a stack of players, were forced to forfeit the earlier reserve grade clash, with many of their reserves side taking the field in Premier League.

It took the green machine no time at all to capitalise, scoring a goal in the opening 40 seconds of the fixture, before they went on with a flurry of points.

Bobcats captain Jarred Doyle was one of three players to finish with a hattrick along with classy finishers Josh Ackerman and Luke Hanlon.

Mavridis was quick to pay his respects to the players who did pull on the strip for United, and admitted it would have been a tough time for them.

"It is great for our guys to get a lot of goals, but even my guys they knew that the job was done without having to get into gear,” he said.

"But I am proud with the way they conducted themselves. At no stage did they lose respect for their opposition.

"These games there is also a likelihood that you can lose your structure and shape as players get goal hungry, but that didn't happen either.”

The high-scoring win also helps the Bobcats with their for-and-against which could prove critical with the side only three points behind a place in the North Coast Football Premier League finals.

For the first time this season the Bobcats have a positive differential but still sit six goals behind Northern Storm Thunder who are above them.

With two games left in the season the Bobcats will need to rely on results going their way, with Thunder staring down the barrel at a clash with competition front-runners Boambee Bombers this weekend.

Conversely the Bobcats will prepare to host the last-placed Westlawn Tigers in what will be a big day at Barry Watts.

"The season is what it is for us now, if we get a bit of luck go our way we could play finals football, but we aren't focussed on that,” Mavridis said.

The Bobcats will also face a nervous wait with young midfielder Riley Bender expected to face the judiciary this week after he was given a red card early in the second half. Bender could face up to eight weeks out.