Bobcat Braidy relishing new key first team role

DYNAMIC: Young Bobcat Braidy Power-Casson was instrumental in the clash between the Maclean Bobcats and the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats have had an up and down year in the c.Ex Mens Premier League but one of the positives to come from a turbulent season has been the rise of young winger Braidy Power-Casson.

The 17-year old speedster has played a key part in the Bobcats turn of form in recent weeks and Power-Casson is enjoying the added challenge of first grade football at the riverside club.

"It's good to have a promotion from reserve grade,” Power-Casson said.

"I'm enjoying the extra test against the top guys in the area.”

Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis has been playing around with the squad all year and he feels he finally has the right formula with the winger proving to be a pivotal cog in the new and improved Maclean machine.

"I was in and out of the first grade side last year but it's good to be playing a central role in the squad now,” he said.

Power-Casson is humble in his approach to the game, only looking at the challenge directly in front of him and hoping to improve within the club that brought him up through the ranks.

"I'm hoping to make it permanent in first grade and just to continue to do what I'm doing,” he said.

The Bobcats claimed an important 2-1 win over the Westlawn Tigers last weekend and will be looking to back that performance up with a strong showing against the Coffs Coast Tigers in Coffs Harbour tomorrow and Power-Casson will undoubtedly be out to make his mark on the clash.