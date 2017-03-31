26°
KICKSTART: Bobcats all geared up after $20k boost

Matthew Elkerton
| 31st Mar 2017 4:00 AM
THAT'S GOLD: Maclean Bobcats' Peter Brossman, Jan Henriksen, Finn Brossman, Grant Neilson and Dylan Newton with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at the grant presentation.
THAT'S GOLD: Maclean Bobcats' Peter Brossman, Jan Henriksen, Finn Brossman, Grant Neilson and Dylan Newton with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at the grant presentation. Contributed

FOOTBALL: As one of the largest football clubs in the Clarence Valley, Maclean Bobcats have kicked a massive goal in winning a NSW Government grant.

With burgeoning player numbers now reaching close to the 300 mark, Brossman said the amount of equipment the club owns has far exceeded means for storage.

With gear, gloves and goal posts regularly spilling across the Wherrett Park Sporting Complex, the club was at a loss where to put it all.

 However, the $20,000 received as part of the NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships Program will go straight into the construction of a brand new storage facility on site.

"The amount of gear from soccer balls, to jerseys, to goal posts is just incredible," Bobcats committee member Peter Brossman said.

"We have been using the squash centre's storage rooms in recent times so this sought after shed will go a long way to helping us manage it all."

It is the first time the Bobcats club has ever applied for a government grant in its 35-year history, something Brossman said the club was proud of.

"We have never asked for a dollar," he said. "We have a great supporter base and get great support from our local businesses and sponsors.

The Community Building Partnerships Program has provided cash injections to at least 16 community groups across the Clarence Valley, providing more than $300,000 in funding.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the funding model was one he was happy to support with all money going to groups who have a need to spend it.

"We know this program delivers great value for the taxpayer because these volunteer groups spend every precious dollar wisely and donate their own time," Mr Gulaptis said.

"These projects not only strengthen community assets and deliver positive social and recreational outcomes, but stimulate the local economy and help secure local small business jobs."

The announcement of the grant could not have come at a better time for the Bobcats with the impending North Coast Football season expected to kick off this weekend. But with a lashing of rain in the past 24 hours, Brossman suggested footballers might have to wait another week.

"We were definitely looking forward to getting back on the soccer fields this weekend, but I doubt it will happen," he said.

"It is a shame for all the players who are raring to get back into their soccer, but they will just need to let the excitement build."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bobcats chris gulaptis clarence development football grants maclean football club soccer state government

