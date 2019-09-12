Bobcats and Breakers' rich rivalry deepens in women's final

WOMEN'S DIVISION 2 NORTH GRAND FINAL: The Women's Division 2 North competition will come to a close on Saturday, with the two best teams playing off after going neck-and-neck at the top all year.

The Breakers are still relatively new to the women's competition but Yamba junior president Dan Griffin is hoping they can claim their first piece of silverware tomorrow after a tough loss to Westlawn Tigers in last year's grand final.

"It's only their third year in the competition so hopefully they can get a win this year,” Griffin said.

"The men's will have the weekend off after going out of the competition early so we should have plenty of support.”

In the last outing between the two sides, Yamba came away with a thrilling 4-3 win over their rivals but the sides were square with two wins apiece against one another this year and very little separated them.

Key players for the Breakers will be captain Nikki Haafwee and former Newcastle Jets W-League midfielder Bronte Bates, who will look to carry the ball through the middle to dangerous effect.

For Maclean, forward Racheal Anderson will have an influence at the attacking end as well as pacey winger Nathalie Avery.

But the game will be won or lost on the defensive end, with key to victory in keeping a low scorecard.

The final game of a huge day of action in Yamba should be an entertaining affair with the two best women's teams in the Clarence Valley squaring off one last time this year to settle what has been an epic battle for supremacy.

GAME DAY: Yamba Breakers take on Maclean White in the Women's Division 2 North grand final at the Yamba Sports Complex at 3pm on Saturday.