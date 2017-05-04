22°
Bobcats, Grafton Utd ready for local derby

Jarrard Potter
and Jarrard Potter | 4th May 2017 12:30 PM
Bobcat Harry Menzies (right) was one of the goalscorers in his team's 2-1 win against Northern Storm last week.
Bobcat Harry Menzies (right) was one of the goalscorers in his team's 2-1 win against Northern Storm last week. Debrah Novak

FOOTBALL: After notching up their first win of the North Coast Football Premier League season, the Maclean Bobcats will look to build on their performance when they take on Grafton United this weekend.

Bobcats coach Scott Elphick said he was pleased with his side's 2-1 win against Northern Storm last weekend.

"I was proud of the guys putting in the effort and the hard yards as a team," he said.

"It was great to see the guys working together as one, as a lot comes down to communication being the key factor and quality football.

 

"It was also good to see the support of Maclean coming to the home game to support the team. They're a strong team and a great group of guys so another win would do the guys proud."

Grafton United head coach Andy Collen said while Grafton United were still finding their feet after a year out of the top grade, they've been making progress with every game.

"We've had to start all over again, with a new team and new players," he said.

"We lost a lot of players at the end of the last year, so we're still trying to re-group, but it's good for the young ones coming through to get a chance. It's only been three rounds into the season, and it's a long season, but we're getting there.

"There have been signs of small improvements. It's a week-by-week process, and we've got to crawl before we can walk, and walk before we can run."

 

Collen said he was looking forward to the local derby against a skilled Bobcats team.

"We look forward to every match, and we like to play the local games," he said.

"It's a chance to play well, hopefully score a few goals and start to build some confidence."

Elphick said with a new management team to help behind the scenes, the team was ready to take on Grafton United.

"We've got our game mode on and we're ready for action, even with the wet weather not playing in our favour for training," he said.

"The team is still putting in the time and hard yards, so we're pumped up and ready for the game."

The Premier League match between Maclean Bobcats and Grafton United kicks off at 2pm this Sunday at Rushforth Park, South Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton united maclean bobcats north coast football premier league

