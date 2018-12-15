Menu
JOY: Maclean Bobcats celebrate during the reserve grade grand final.
Bobcats are on the prowl for some football coaches

Matthew Elkerton
15th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats are on the hunt for coaches to take on both senior and junior club roles for the 2019 season.

While Dennis Mavridis, who brought the Premier League side within one game of the North Coast Football finals in 2018, has committed his services to the club, every other coaching position is vacant.

Bobcats president Matt Farrell put the call out this week in an effort to drum up support.

While coaching can be a thankless job at times, Farrell said it could also prove to be a very rewarding experience.

"You can really get a lot out of coaching a football side,” he said. "There is not much better feeling than watching a troop of players develop under your watch, and even succeed.

"We also reimburse our senior level coaches, and while it might not be a great amount, we hope it is enough to cover the costs incurred in the role.”

The Bobcats will be aiming to win consecutive premierships in NCF reserve grade next season, while also expecting to register teams in the revised NCF Division 1 and Division 2 as well as two women's outfits.

The club is also expecting to field multiple junior teams in each age group, with the youth ranks at the club overflowing with talent.

"That was evident most in our senior ranks last year with about 80 per cent of our third grade sides made up of players under 16,” Farrell said.

In the revised NCF format, the region-based third division competition is expected to be scrapped for a joint Coffs/Clarence lower division.

