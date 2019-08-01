Bobcats blow three-goal lead and last chance for semis berth

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats dashed their slim hopes of playing semi-final football in the C.EX Men's Premier League with a 3-3 draw against Coffs Harbour Tigers on Tuesday night.

Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis is lucky he has plenty of hair, because he must have been tempted to tear it out as he watched his team go 3-0 up after 20 minutes, then surrender a win.

"Actually they (the Tigers) were much sharper than us in the first half,” he said.

"Their passes were much sharper. They were quicker to the ball. They were doing everything much better than us. But after 20 minutes we were ahead 3-0. It was hard to explain.”

Mavridis said the goals came from three perfectly executed counter attacks that put players into scoring positions.

"Braidy Power-Casson got two and Fraser Marsh scored one, pretty much all against the run of play,” he said.

"After that it was just a matter of being able to hold on and we couldn't do it.”

Mavridis said by half time the Tigers had clawed back two goals, giving the Bobcats a half-time lead.

"Actually in the second half it was a much more even game,” he said.

"We started to play a lot better, but they were able to get an equaliser midway through the half.”

He said the Bobcats continued to press for a win and may have been denied the result they needed when the referee overlooked what appeared to be a clear penalty.

"We put Luke Hannon through and he beat his defender,” Mavridis said.

"He was about to pull the trigger when the defender clattered into him from behind. It was a clear penalty and howler of a decision from the referee or the linesmen not to give it.

"But to tell the truth, we shouldn't have found ourselves in that position after being ahead 3-0.”

Mavridis said the Bobcats were probably out of contention for the semi-finals and were only ever a slim hope had they won on Tuesday.

"It was typical of the season we've had,” he said.

Things get tougher for the Bobcats on the weekend when they head to Coffs Harbour again for a game against the second-place Lions outfit.

"They've had a couple of hiccups in recent weeks,” he said.

"I'm not sure if it's form, or injuries, or player suspensions.

"But they're always a strong team. We'll be making sure they get a good hit out.”