Bobcats confident of victory in FFA Cup clash

BACK ON THE PARK: Towering midfielder Daley Durrant will return to the field in the green of Maclean Bobcats for the first time today as the club travels to Forsyth Park for FFA Cup action. Caitlan Charles

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats will aim to emulate their big cat compatriots, Westlawn Tigers, when the side opens its FFA Cup campaign today.

The Tigers thrashed Mid North Coast Football rivals Taree Wildcats 9-0 at Barnier Park last week, a result which has given the Maclean side hope as they head to Forsyth Park in Coffs Harbour.

But the task ahead of the Bobcats is not so simple as the side meets reigning North Coast Football premiers Boambee Bombers.

Bobcats president Matt Farrell spoke to 2GF's Sideline Spray yesterday and said he had done reconnaissance on their heavyweight challenge.

"I went and watched them train on Tuesday night and they definitely don't look as strong as last year,” he said.

"Our team is as strong as last year, We had about 38 at senior training on Thursday night, so we are looking pretty strong.

"A win is quite possible for our blokes, anything is possible. It is only 90 minutes on the field.

"I am feeling a lot more confident than I was when we drew them three weeks ago.”

