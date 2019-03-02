Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK ON THE PARK: Towering midfielder Daley Durrant will return to the field in the green of Maclean Bobcats for the first time today as the club travels to Forsyth Park for FFA Cup action.
BACK ON THE PARK: Towering midfielder Daley Durrant will return to the field in the green of Maclean Bobcats for the first time today as the club travels to Forsyth Park for FFA Cup action. Caitlan Charles
Soccer

Bobcats confident of victory in FFA Cup clash

Matthew Elkerton
by
2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats will aim to emulate their big cat compatriots, Westlawn Tigers, when the side opens its FFA Cup campaign today.

The Tigers thrashed Mid North Coast Football rivals Taree Wildcats 9-0 at Barnier Park last week, a result which has given the Maclean side hope as they head to Forsyth Park in Coffs Harbour.

But the task ahead of the Bobcats is not so simple as the side meets reigning North Coast Football premiers Boambee Bombers.

Bobcats president Matt Farrell spoke to 2GF's Sideline Spray yesterday and said he had done reconnaissance on their heavyweight challenge.

"I went and watched them train on Tuesday night and they definitely don't look as strong as last year,” he said.

"Our team is as strong as last year, We had about 38 at senior training on Thursday night, so we are looking pretty strong.

"A win is quite possible for our blokes, anything is possible. It is only 90 minutes on the field.

"I am feeling a lot more confident than I was when we drew them three weeks ago.”

Talking Sport with Moose and Willow is on every Friday on 2GF after the morning news at 8.30am.

boambee bombers bobcats clarence football ffa cup football maclean bobcats matt farrell north coast football northern nsw football
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    premium_icon 10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    Opinion Hotspots as voted by community

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    premium_icon Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    Environment A recycling centre that handled up to 22,000 units has closed.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    What was the substance washed up on our shore?

    premium_icon What was the substance washed up on our shore?

    Environment NPWS reveals substance that appeared this week on beaches

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM