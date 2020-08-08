Menu
FNC soccer at Barry Watts Oval between Maclean Bobctas and Westlawn Tigers in 2013. Seven years on and Bobcat Jarrod Doyle is now captain of the side. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Soccer

Bobcats embark on new journey after seven year hiatus

Matt Farrell, Maclean Bobcats President
8th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
IT HAS been 4,725 long days since the Maclean Bowling Club Bobcats hosted a Lismore based Football Far North Coast Premier League fixture.

A lot has changed since that day in 2007, when the Bobcats were eliminated from the semi-finals losing 3-0 to Goonellabah Hornets.

John Howard and George Bush were both still in office, the iPhone had just been released and many of the current Bobcats Premier League team were just starting high school.

FNC soccer at Barry Watts Oval between Maclean Bobctas and Westlawn Tigers in 2013. Tigers Daniel Uusher (left) and Bobcat Ben McMahon (centre). Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Now in the present, in a vastly different 2020, the squad is looking forward to bouncing back after a tough loss last weekend when they host an Alstonville side coming off a raging win against the powerhouse of Byron Bay.

The guys will have enjoyed the week off after playing three games in eight days, where they pulled off wins on the back of numerous goals to Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Month Fraser Marsh.

Unfortunately, midway through the second half last Sunday, the perfect start to the season came to an end and the battle became too much for the tiring Bobcats as they slumped to a 5-1 loss to Bangalow Bluedogs.

Men’s 3rd Division start the afternoon of football at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday against Westlawn at 1pm, followed by Men’s Championship and Premier League sides, who go up against Alstonville at 3pm and 5pm respectively.

