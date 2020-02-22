Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Maclean Bobcats and the Boambee Bombers met for last season's John Allen Memorial Shield pre-season clash. Photo: Matt Farrell
The Maclean Bobcats and the Boambee Bombers met for last season's John Allen Memorial Shield pre-season clash. Photo: Matt Farrell
Soccer

Bobcats face tough pre-season fixtures to kick off campaign

Matt Farrell, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL:The Maclean Bobcats will get their season under way on Sunday when they face off against Boambee for the John Allen Memorial Shield in honour of Bobcats life member John Allen, who died early last year.

Because the Bobcats are now playing in the Football Far North Coast competition in 2020, the game has been pushed forward as a pre-season encounter whereby the Men’s 2nd Division, Reserve Grade and Premier League sides will play on the same day.

With a trial game washed out against Lismore Thistles last weekend, this will be the team’s first assignment, and it will be a tough test against the reigning North Coast champions.

They will start in the Anzac Cup the following week against South Lismore Celtics, who claimed the FFNC Premier League title in 2019 and Dennis Mavridis’ men will have to be on top of their game to try to knock off the winners of both competitions in consecutive weeks.

The teams have been training hard since mid-January to get to this point, and with a few new and old faces returning and the strong youth brigade the Bobcats have developed throughout the years, it will be a great spectacle to watch if you’re out and about on a Sunday afternoon.

Play starts from noon with Division 2, Reserve Grade at 2pm and First Grade at 4pm at Ayshire Park, Boambee.

boambee bombers clarence football john allen memorial shield maclean bobcats
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime The calculated and callous steps Rowan Baxter took to wipe out Hannah Clarke and her children makes his crime one of our most brutal, writes SHERELE MOODY.

        BREAKING: Truck, car crash. Highway closed

        BREAKING: Truck, car crash. Highway closed

        Breaking Summerland Way closed due to serious multi-vehicle collision

        Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        premium_icon Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        News Hundreds of family daycare providers across NSW have been shut down in

        Residents telling it like it is

        premium_icon Residents telling it like it is

        News Visit to Nymboida throws up big questions in disaster response