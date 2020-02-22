Bobcats face tough pre-season fixtures to kick off campaign

FOOTBALL:The Maclean Bobcats will get their season under way on Sunday when they face off against Boambee for the John Allen Memorial Shield in honour of Bobcats life member John Allen, who died early last year.

Because the Bobcats are now playing in the Football Far North Coast competition in 2020, the game has been pushed forward as a pre-season encounter whereby the Men’s 2nd Division, Reserve Grade and Premier League sides will play on the same day.

With a trial game washed out against Lismore Thistles last weekend, this will be the team’s first assignment, and it will be a tough test against the reigning North Coast champions.

They will start in the Anzac Cup the following week against South Lismore Celtics, who claimed the FFNC Premier League title in 2019 and Dennis Mavridis’ men will have to be on top of their game to try to knock off the winners of both competitions in consecutive weeks.

The teams have been training hard since mid-January to get to this point, and with a few new and old faces returning and the strong youth brigade the Bobcats have developed throughout the years, it will be a great spectacle to watch if you’re out and about on a Sunday afternoon.

Play starts from noon with Division 2, Reserve Grade at 2pm and First Grade at 4pm at Ayshire Park, Boambee.