Action from round 1 FFA Cup between Maclean Bobcats and Northern Storm
Soccer

Bobcats face tough start to NCF season

Matthew Elkerton
by
30th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers face a tough start to the North Coast Football Premier League season after the draw was officially released on Thursday.

The season, which kicks off next weekend, will feature eight teams after the departure of Sawtell Scorpions and Orara Valley Dingoes - who have dropped to the NCF 2nd Division South.

A new-look Bobcats will kick off its season at Barry Watts Oval against semi-finalists Urunga Raiders on April 7 before then going on to play Northern Storm - the team they lost to in the FFA Cup first round - in Round 2.

Meanwhile, a youthful Westlawn outfit will kick start its campaign against premier Coffs United Lions in Coffs Harbour next Saturday before hosting Coffs Coast Tigers in round two at Barnier Park.

Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said his squad welcomed the challenge of the Raiders in the first round and said it would give them a true indication of the season ahead.

"Urunga were probably the best organised team defensively last season, they have good players all over the park,” he said.

"Hopefully we will come out of the blocks firing. I am confident with the players we have, and the squad we have and the positive vibe around the club.

"We have put the bad start of the FFA Cup behind us, now it's just about the season ahead.”

Clarence fans only have to wait until the fourth round before the first local derby of the season when James Joyce and his men at the Tigers will play host to Grafton United.

