Bobcats' find positives in blowout loss

Maclean Bobcats and Boambee Bombers share a long-standing rivalry after many close clashes in the North Coast Football Premier League competition.

FOOTBALL: A typical slow start has cost the Maclean Bobcats dearly in their opening FFA Cup clash against Boambee Bombers.

The Bobcats were behind the eight-ball early on, but managed to hold Boambee scoreless in the second-half in the 4-0 defeat.

Crucial errors in the side's own half allowed Boambee to capatilise early to go ahead 2-0 within the opening 10 minutes.

While the Bobcats mounted a fightback through the middle stages of the half, more errors would prove costly as Boambee went into the break 4-0 ahead.

"For us it was just real fundamental mistakes that cost us,” Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said.

"Turning the ball over in our own half, misguided passes finding opposition feet, it was the stuff you kind of expect this early in the pre-season.

"To me it was no great surprise to be down early on, our preparation was just not good enough for the FFA Cup.”

It has been a disrupted pre-season for the Bobcats but Mavridis said he would not rely on any excuses.

The small shining light for the side was its ability to close out the opposition in the second half.

The Bobcats also created a few opportunities on goal, but were unable to convert and find the back of the net.

"Although the result is quite lopsided, I was happy with a few aspects of our game,” Mavridis said.

"It was a big turnaround in that second half, we showed we can penetrate these good defences and we can create our chances.”

The loss was both a blessing and a curse for the Green Machine, after it gave the side an open month on the training paddock to prepare for the North Coast Football Premier League season.

Fellow Clarence Cup hopeful Westlawn Tigers has drawn Goonellabah Hornets in its second round clash after dispatching Taree Wildcats last weekend 9-0.

The Hornets have fast choice on hosting the match with further details to be announced over the coming 48 hours according to Northern NSW Football.