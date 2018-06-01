Bobcats firing on all cylinders

Bobcats captain Jarred Doyle jostles for possession during the North Coast Football Men's Premier League round seven match between Maclean Bobcats and Coffs Coast Lions United FC at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, 19th May, 2018.

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis is confident his side has the strike power to return to the winner's circle against Northern Storm Thunder tomorrow.

The Bobcats were unlucky not to come away with at least a point against North Coast Football table-toppers Urunga Raiders last weekend after a solid defensive effort.

The Green Machine only gave up two opportunities to the Raiders side in the form of two penalties in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

"We are like suicide chickens on the field,” Mavridis said. "We certainly don't need any side to cut off our head, we'll do it for them.

"Those two penalties is something we really didn't need. Apart from that it was almost a clinical performance from our boys. We came home really strong in the final 20 minutes but we just couldn't find a way through their wall.”

While they came away from Urunga with a 1-0 loss, Mavridis said his side took a lot from the clash ahead of their return contest at Barry Watts Oval this weekend.

The Bobcats will almost be at full strength for the clash with Northern Storm, with a slight injury cloud still hovering over Fraser Marsh.

Shawn Potter will also be missing for the game as he travels to Russia for the FIFA World Cup finals.

But with the Bobcats reserves flying high on top of the ladder, Mavridis is confident he can find replacements.

"It is almost at the point where even with a replacement for those blokes we don't lose ability from the side,” he said.

"The reserves are playing really good football with a lot of confidence at the moment, and that is something that might even rub off on our top side.”

In other local Premier League action Grafton United will host Boambee Bombers at Rushforth Park while the Westlawn Tigers hit the road on Sunday to meet namesake Coffs Coast Tigers.

PREMIER LEAGUE LADDER

19 Boambee Bombers, 19 Urunga Raiders, 19 Coffs United Lions, 9 Maclean Bobcats, 7 Northern Storm Thunder, 7 Coffs Coast Tigers, 7 Grafton United, 2 Westlawn Tigers.