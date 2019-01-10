Menu
BACK ON DECK: Maclean Bobcats Gary Burns gets a ball forward despite close attention from his Coffs Coast Tigers opponent. INSET: Club legends John and Joy Allen.
Bobcats get back to basics under Allen

Matthew Elkerton
10th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
FOOTBALL: While the summer season might still be in full swing, it has not deterred one dedicated group of footballers from returning to the pitch.

Maclean Bobcats, led by the coaching nous of senior club member John Allen, returned to the training paddock last night as they work on fitness in the lead-up to next month's FFA Cup.

Players from all divisions were welcomed to Wherrett Park last night for the first of several weekly 'fitness-focussed' training sessions before Bobcats head coach Dennis Mavridis takes over the side again in a fortnight.

Allen said it was a move that was almost out of his control, after several members of the playing group approached the club to return to training.

John and Joy Allen have been proud volunteers of the Maclean Bobcats Football Club.
"There was one or two players at the start, and then there was six and then there was 10, they all wanted to get started again and I thought to hell with it, I will get them on the field,” Allen said.

"The players are hungry and that's what you want to see.

"Our head coach has other commitments and can't make it for a few more weeks, but that isn't going to stop the players from getting started.”

Allen said there will be a lack of ball skills in the early sessions with the main focus to get players back to peak condition following the festive season.

"I can guarantee there will be some sore boys by the end of it,” he said. "We will keep running these training sessions each week and anyone and everyone is welcome to come down. We will have the doors wide open.”

The sessions will be run Wednesday nights from 6-7pm at Wherrett Park.

