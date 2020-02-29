Bobcats go to battle with South Lismore Celtics

FOOTBALL :The Maclean Bowling Club Bobcats Premier League team’s return to the Lismore based Football Far North Coast competition starts with the sternest test of all by being drawn to play 2019 Premiership Winners – South Lismore Celtic.

The Celtics are a comeback story in themselves after decades in the lower division wilderness was replace by a rapid two year ascension to the top of the Premier League after winning promotion in 2018.

The Bobcats will be hopeful of a similar successful comeback after a decade playing the Coffs Harbours based NCF competition and this could be an indicator to their prospects in 2020 as they take on the competition favourites.

Maclean has had a disrupted pre-season with each of their scheduled trial games being washed out.

It’s far from an ideal preparation going into the first round of Anzac Cup pre-season competition but coach Dennis Mavridis is unphased.

The big news is that Bobcats will be buoyed by the return of one of their juniors and a famous Bobcat name after a well travelled footballing journey. Nelson Burgess is the major off season signing for the club where his late father Colin was a cornerstone in the emerging years of the Bobcats and his older brother Braden is a former First Grade Player of the Year.

Most recently Nelson was captaining Mackay Magpies in the Queensland NPL, which is the step below A-League level, and has played professionally in the UK and Brisbane before that.

His addition will bolster the club enormously and many club members are looking forward to watching him again for the first time since he was 15yo.

GAME DAY: Maclean Bobcats travel to Lismore to take on South Lismore Celtic at Nesbitt Park from 4.30pm on Sunday for the ANZAC Cup.