Bobcats look to back up first win for season

ON THE BOARD: Maclean Bobcats Premier League coach Dennis Mavridis was pleased with his team's efforts over the Westlawn Tigers.

ON THE BOARD: Maclean Bobcats Premier League coach Dennis Mavridis was pleased with his team's efforts over the Westlawn Tigers. Sport-in-Digital

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats will be hoping to carry confidence from their first win of the season as they head into their clash with the Coffs Coast Tigers at Barry Watts Oval this afternoon.

Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said he was pleased with his side after they took their game down to the wire before claiming a 2-1 win over rivals Westlawn Tigers last weekend.

"We were two very desperate teams trying to get our seasons going," Mavridis said.

"It was a very even first half."

Mavridis said his side had been playing good football and were yet to see a performance worthy of three points but it all clicked in a strong second half.

"We've been doing the right things but just haven't been good enough and I know Westlawn have had a couple of close ones too," he said.

"Structurally we were much better, and we converted one of our good opportunities. It was pretty nerve wracking, but I think at the end we deserved it."

The Bobcats are expecting a tough battle in the middle of the park against a solid Coffs Coast outfit.

"We've been good down the wings and at the back, but the middle of the park is so important, and Coffs Coast are really strong in that regard," he said.

"That will be the key match-up where the game will be won or lost but I think we're in for a good chance."