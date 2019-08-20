Bobcats make it a Ma-clean sweep against Tigers in 2019

TOUGH TACKLE: Westlawn Tigers Zac Benfield tries to halt Maclean Bobcats forward Jarred Doyle in a prior meeting between the two sides earlier this year.

TOUGH TACKLE: Westlawn Tigers Zac Benfield tries to halt Maclean Bobcats forward Jarred Doyle in a prior meeting between the two sides earlier this year. Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats have long strived to be the best football team in the Clarence Valley and they have all but sealed that title with three wins from three games over the Westlawn Tigers this year.

The Bobcats came away from a feisty affair at Barnier Park on Saturday with a tight 3-2 win and as expected, Maclean coach Dennis Mavridis said it was a good battle against the rival sides.

"We took bragging rights but it was a difficult game against a really good unit,” Mavridis said.

"As far as the game was concerned, we settled into our game nice and early and we were pretty comfortable in the opening 20 minutes with two early goals. Our second goal was a little fortuitous after a bad bounce from a back pass that bounced over their goalkeepers head but you take what you can get in these games.”

Westlawn hit back late in the half but the Bobcats extended their lead early in the second before the carnage started to unfold.

"The lights went out early in second half after a power outage in the area. It was a good 25 minutes before they were back on and we lost all of our momentum,” he said.

"Westlawn took advantage of that and they came out firing to bring the gap back to one goal before the unfortunate incident where both teams were reduced to 10 men.”

Mavridis was frustrated at the lack of discipline being shown by the opposition but he though the officials handled the tricky situation well.

"I won't say that our player being sent off was undeserved but I thought the referee did good job to control game,” he said.

The Bobcats play their final game of the season at Barry Watts Oval against Coffs Coast Tigers on Saturday.