Bobcats miss out on finals after thriller

HIGHRISE: Maclean Bobcats' Josh Arndell rises high above the pack to head the ball away from danger in the side's last round clash with Coffs United Lions. Green Shoots Marketing

FOOTBALL: While their hopes of playing in the North Coast Football Premier League finals were dashed at McLean Street football fields, Maclean Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said his troops could hold their heads high.

While they were relying on other results to go their way, the Bobcats still needed nothing less than a win against the NCF heavy hitters -but it was not to be with the side eventually falling 3-2 in boggy conditions.

But it was the way in which his side went about its business that impressed Mavridis most.

In a see-sawing contest, the Bobcats led early on and never gave up the fight even in the dying stages.

"We had a great effort, going down there any time of the year is a tall order and to put ourselves about the way we did was great to see,” Mavridis said.

"I think we were unfortunate not to get something out of that game. The quality of the clash was great even with the greasy conditions.”

After a tough opening period the Bobcats opened the scoring through Sean Potter, but then attempted to ride out the lead into the halftime break.

"We tried to defend our way to halftime, we parked the bus a bit and got scrappy,” Mavridis said. "Against a quality opposition like the Lions you can't get away with that.

Lions came out strong in the second half and managed to get a goal ahead before the Bobcats equalised again - sending the game into a thrilling conclusion.

Desperate to find a winner, Mavridis pushed men up forward, which left the side susceptible to the Lions counter.

"We threw absolutely everything at them in that final period, we completely changed our shape,” he said. "But with one less defender they got down our end and put our season to rest.”

While proud of his troops, the valiant final round effort just left one question for Mavridis: why couldn't it have come sooner?

"It just showed how we can compete against those top teams, but it is just too little too late,” Mavridis said. "The only thing I was disappointed in was that we put ourselves in that position going into the final round.

"There is a lot to improve, and we will do that heading in the off-season, but there is no excuses next year.”

In a bright moment for the Maclean club, the reserves side finished with a 1-1 draw in the wet to put one hand on the NCF minor premiership and book a semi-final date with Boambee this weekend.

Boambee played its final game of the season against Westlawn on Wednesday, with a win pushing them above Maclean on the ladder.

In other premier league action at the weekend Grafton United's late-season rot continued at Urunga with the side giving up 12 unanswered goals against the third-placed Raiders.