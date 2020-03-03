Bobcats off to flying start with ANZAC Cup win

Captain Jarrad Doyle on the charge during the ANZAC Cup between South Lismore Celtics and Maclean Bobcats in Lismore on Sunday.

FOOTBALL :With the opening Anzac Cup match being an away game against the 2019 Premiers in South Lismore, the Maclean Bowling Club Bobcats could not have had a more daunting return to the Football Far North Coast competition.

However, a combination of resolute defending and a sprinkling of class from a new look midfield, the Bobcats came away with a 4-1 win that is sure to have a few tongues wagging in football circles to the north.

The opening 30 minutes were difficult for the Bobcats as Souths controlled possession while Maclean were looking to gel in the first outing of the season.

After 10 minutes, the Maclean outfit conceded a goal from the penalty spot, but not before goalkeeper Matt Farrell got a big hand on it to almost save.

Mid way through the first half the Bobcats started to get a foot hold in the game with midfield duo of captain Jarrad Doyle and new recruit Nelson Burgess at the centre of with some much more enterprising play.

In the shadow of half time, Luke Hanlon won a penalty that Doyle emphatically dispatched and both teams went to the break level at 1-1.

Bobcats on the attack during the ANZAC Cup between South Lismore Celtics and Maclean Bobcats in Lismore on Sunday.

The equaliser appeared to have a galvanising effect on the Bobcats and in the second half they started impose themselves on the game.

Twenty minutes in, Hanlon whipped a cross in from the right and Doyle nodded in a second goal to give the Bobcats an unlikely lead.

The return of the McMahon brothers after a season out was a breath of fresh air as they brought great energy to the side and then with 10 minutes to go, Ben McMahon was rewarded with a goal smashed in from close range.

At that point Souths were on the canvas and any hope they had of getting back up was snuffed out when Doyle capped a sparkling individual display with a cracking free kick to complete his hat-trick in a man of the match performance.

Coach Dennis Mavridis was pleased with the performance and singled out the collective defensive effort as the cornerstone of the result.

The Celtics watch on as Maclean score during the ANZAC Cup between South Lismore Celtics and Maclean Bobcats in Lismore on Sunday.

Much of that effort can be apportioned to the central defensive pairing of Pat Delaney and Macca Allen who both organised well and made numerous interventions.

While the final result of 4-1 doesn’t truly reflect the closeness of the match, there could be no doubt that the Bobcats were the deserved winners.

Next weekend the Bobcats host another formidable outfit in the Goonellabah Hornets after progressing to the next round of the Anzac Cup tournament.

There were questions over Maclean’s ability to readjust to a return to the northern competition but the big win send out a statement.

There will be a Reserve Grade trail game starting at 1.30pm with the Anzac Cup Second Round starting at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean.