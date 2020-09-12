Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Maclean Bobcats v Alstonville FC (Premier League)
Soccer

Bobcats offered consolation as FFNC competition divides

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
MACLEAN Bobcats missed a golden opportunity to progress to its first Football Far North Coast finals series in over a decade last weekend, but all is not lost.

A consolation series to close out the season may seem like a missed opportunity, but to coach Dennis Mavridis it is another opportunity to blood in some more young talent at the club.

“We do have a lot of good young talent in the club coming through. We just need to make sure we get them up to speed before giving them more game time,” he said.

“With a number of senior players out, these games will be good to give the young guys a shot.

“We need to focus on them and make that transition from juniors to seniors easier as they move forward.”

Maclean welcome Alstonville FC to Wherrett Park on Saturday evening, and Mavridis will take some positives from his sides last outing against the visitors, which ended a 3-1 victory.

But with a capable squad and an eager contingent of youth, Mavridis hopes he can break the drought he has been so close to cracking over the years.

“We’ve been thereabouts for so many years but I think we really need to crack that,” he said.

The Bobcats leader pointed to a number of strong junior graduates this season, including Ryan Jackson, who has played first grade all season.

A win could put the Bobcats as high as sixth on the competition ladder, but Alstonville will be going full steam ahead as they fight for a spot in the finals with a top four finish.

GAME DAY: Maclean Bobcats host Alstonville FC at Wherrett Park in Maclean from 5pm Saturday, September 12.

alstonville fc clarence football football far north coast premier league maclean bobcats
Grafton Daily Examiner

