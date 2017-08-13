24°
News

Bobcats on a roll after thrilling last-minute win

Jarrard Potter | 13th Aug 2017 5:47 PM
Maclean Bobcats teammates swamp Mackenzie Allen after he scored a last-minute winner for Maclean against Urunga.
Maclean Bobcats teammates swamp Mackenzie Allen after he scored a last-minute winner for Maclean against Urunga. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats pulled off a stunning upset victory against Urunga Raiders on Saturday, snatching a 1-0 win at the death to keep their dreams of playing Premier League finals alive.

The winning goal came off the boot of Mackenzie Allen in the 89th minute from outside the 25 yard box, and club president Mick Corbett said the win was a terrific sign the Bobcats have what it takes to be a chance in the Premier League finals.

"They're playing good footy at the right time of the year,” Corbett said.

"If they can keep up their concentration and keep playing the way that they did on the weekend they will go well.

"It's definitely great for the club to see the team winning some games and finding some good form, especially now that they're a chance of playing in the finals.

"They should take a lot of confidence from this win, and I hope they can keep it going into this week.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Corbett said the team was excited with the win after a tough match with Urunga, who are sitting in second place of the North Coast Football Premier League.

"The Bobcats had to do a lot of defending in the first half, which they did well,” Corbett said.

"They went out in the second half and they had a few a few chances that they just couldn't convert before they got that winner in the final minutes.

"It's good that they're competitive in that competition, because it's a tough competition.”

The Maclean Bobcats next face the Orara Valley Dingoes in Orara on Sunday in another must win match.

The Bobcats are now sitting third on the Premier League ladder on 31 points, ahead of Orara Valley Dingoes on 30 points and Sawtell Scorpions who are in fifth place on 28 points.

With Sawtell taking on first placed Coffs Coast United Football Club Lions this weekend, the Bobcats still need a win this weekend to secure a top four finish and book their place in the Premier League finals.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  maclean bobcats north coast football premier league premier league football urunga raiders

Magpies defiant in final game of 2017 season

Magpies defiant in final game of 2017 season

THE Lower Clarence Magpies put up a strong fight against Cudgen this afternoon, but it wasn't against a tough opposition

VALLEY ROUND-UP: Community news for this week

GOOD TOSS: Bob throws the Finska log at Clarence Valley Ramblers weekend in Harwood.

Check out what's been happening in the community this week

First-time paddlers get a waterside surprise

The Grafton Dragonboat Club ran a come-and-try day on the Clarence River on Saturday.

Bridge tour part of come-and-try dragonboat day this month

TOP LIKES: Our 10 top good news stories

Our Facebook page has reached 15,000 likes, so here's some good news

Local Partners

Here are 10 reasons why the NDIS is the way to go

A must read for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

Choose wisely to get what you need from NDIS

LIVING WELL EXPO: The 2016 Living Well Expo at Coffs C.ex. Nola Moore and Cass Crocket with SCCA com officer Michelle Royce.

There is a lot to think about when looking for a service provider.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day