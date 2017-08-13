Bobcats on a roll after thrilling last-minute win

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats pulled off a stunning upset victory against Urunga Raiders on Saturday, snatching a 1-0 win at the death to keep their dreams of playing Premier League finals alive.

The winning goal came off the boot of Mackenzie Allen in the 89th minute from outside the 25 yard box, and club president Mick Corbett said the win was a terrific sign the Bobcats have what it takes to be a chance in the Premier League finals.

"They're playing good footy at the right time of the year,” Corbett said.

"If they can keep up their concentration and keep playing the way that they did on the weekend they will go well.

"It's definitely great for the club to see the team winning some games and finding some good form, especially now that they're a chance of playing in the finals.

"They should take a lot of confidence from this win, and I hope they can keep it going into this week.”

Corbett said the team was excited with the win after a tough match with Urunga, who are sitting in second place of the North Coast Football Premier League.

"The Bobcats had to do a lot of defending in the first half, which they did well,” Corbett said.

"They went out in the second half and they had a few a few chances that they just couldn't convert before they got that winner in the final minutes.

"It's good that they're competitive in that competition, because it's a tough competition.”

The Maclean Bobcats next face the Orara Valley Dingoes in Orara on Sunday in another must win match.

The Bobcats are now sitting third on the Premier League ladder on 31 points, ahead of Orara Valley Dingoes on 30 points and Sawtell Scorpions who are in fifth place on 28 points.

With Sawtell taking on first placed Coffs Coast United Football Club Lions this weekend, the Bobcats still need a win this weekend to secure a top four finish and book their place in the Premier League finals.