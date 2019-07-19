Bobcats ready for battle with benchmark Bombers

TOUGH TEST: Braidy Power-Casson gets a pass away for the Maclean Bobcats in a tough match against the Boambee Bombers earlier this season that had the Bombers win 3-0.

TOUGH TEST: Braidy Power-Casson gets a pass away for the Maclean Bobcats in a tough match against the Boambee Bombers earlier this season that had the Bombers win 3-0. Kathryn Lewis

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats secured their best win of the season last weekend beating the Northern Storm Thunder 4-1 but face their toughest test yet when they host the Boambee Bombers at Barry Watts Oval tomorrow.

The last time the two sides met was in round 9 when the Bombers coasted to an 8-2 victory over the hapless Bobcats but coach Dennis Mavridis believes his team can compete this time around.

"There's a good feeling in the camp at the moment, we got out best win last weekend and we're playing with some real confidence,” Mavridis said.

"It's going to be a good test for us, we've turned our season around and finding some form so we're excited for this game.”

While 10 points off the Woolgoolga Wolves and a finals place, the Bobcats still have a game in hand against the Coffs Coast Tigers and are still in for a chance at finals football.

However, Mavridis is making sure his side focuses on each game before they think about finals.

"Not thinking about top four, not on radar but focussing on game by game,” he said.

"Started season poorly but now just play each game and keep trying to improve.”

Maclean will play under lights at Barry Watts Oval and the Bobcats are looking to upset the side that has been far from its best in recent weeks.

"We will throw everything at them, we've gained a lot confidence in these last few weeks and we're in much better shape this time around,” he said.

"The boys will give it their best go at taking them down on Saturday.”