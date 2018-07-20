Bobcats ready to fight for their season

FOOTBALL: It's shaping up to be a do-or-die clash for the Maclean Bobcats when they travel south to face the Northern Storm Thunder on Saturday.

Unable to pick up any points in a 4-0 defeat against Urunga Raiders, the Bobcats are currently sitting fifth in the North Coast Football Premier League, one point below Northern Storm.

With only six games remaining in the regular season, Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said his team can't leave any questions on the field against Northern Storm Thunder.

"We certainly don't want them to get four points ahead of us so we'll be looking for the win that's for sure," he said.

"The games we've had this year have been pretty close. We got them in the first game we played against them when we went down there and they got us at home and gave us a working over.

"It's been interesting, we've played them three times, once in the FFA Cup and one game each at home, and each time it's been a different kind of game. I think for us it'll be a matter of being aggressive in the first 15 to 20 minutes to try and get on the front foot and keep them quiet, and if we can keep them quiet and get a bit of ascendency we can hopefully build from there."

Looking to bounce back from their loss to Urunga, Mavridis said the performance was one that had been repeated a number of times throughout the season.

"The biggest problem we've had this year is that we're good in one half and poor in another, that's the worrying thing," Mavridis said.

"In the first half we didn't give ourselves much of a chance to get into the game, we turned over possession and didn't adjust to their style of play and get a foothold. We struggled to keep the ball and string passes together, and by half time it was 3-0 and the damage was done."

Mavridis said the Bobcats will take some confidence from their second half performance, where they kept Urunga to an only goal.

Consistency will be something the coach will stress to his side.

"We talked about it after the game last week, we've talked about it at training and I'll be talking about it again before the game," Mavridis said.

"We have to make sure it's a focus of ours to head down there and play for the whole 90 minutes. We just need to put 90 minutes of good positive play in and when we get ourselves a chance to win.

"When we're at our best it's good enough to be up there, but we just haven't done that so far this year consistently enough."

With the team's season on the line, Mavridis said he is confident the Bobcats can secure the three points on offer and move in to fourth spot on the competition ladder.

"I'm confident we can get the job done, when we're at our best we can really take these sides on, but we just need to be at our best to be realistic about our chances and it has to begin this week," he said.

"At this point of the competition we need to get as many points as we can against the top teams in the competition."