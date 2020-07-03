Bobcats ready to shake ‘rust’ in pre-season test

Bobcats on the attack during the ANZAC Cup between South Lismore Celtics and Maclean Bobcats in Lismore earlier in the year.

NORTH Coast football is back this weekend but the Maclean Bobcats are still in pre-season mode as Football Far North Coast finalises its 2020 season fixtures.

Moving north to the Lismore-based competition after the disbandment of the C.Ex Men’s Premier League, Maclean was confident after a strong showing in the Anzac Cup.

But with a return still around three weeks away, first grade coach Dennis Mavridis said Saturday’s pre-season clash against Lismore Thistles would be a good chance to shake off some of the rust.

“The guys are really keen to get out there, have some fun and continue where we left off with three very good performances,” Mavridis said.

“We’re keen but we’re unfit. The boys are definitely rusty and kicking off pre-season in the dead of winter has been pretty challenging.”

Returning to full-contact training last week, Mavridis said the Bobcats have a way to go before the season recommences.

“We started training a month ago but restrictions have made it challenging to shape our game plan. Now we’ve been allowed to go back to full training and it’s helped us get some momentum going again,” he said.

“These trial games will be really important. We need as much game time as possible before it’s back.”

Mavridis said the uncertainty has proved to be difficult for his squad during the enforced break.

“They lifted restrictions at just the right time. If they’d waited a few more weeks I think we would have seen a number of the guys moving on,” he said.

“As it stands, we now have something to look forward to and a lot to play for.”

FFNC will look to release the revised draw with an anticipated return date of July 25 for the Lismore-based premier league competition.